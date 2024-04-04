Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys New Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 85,613 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,000. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 0.9% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,108.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,683,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $721,301,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386,205 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $178,126,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.41.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER stock opened at $76.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.92 billion, a PE ratio of 89.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.25.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.