Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Cuts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,480 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Down 1.6 %

BA stock opened at $184.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.15. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.53.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

