Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $706,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 215,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $58.53 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.70. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

