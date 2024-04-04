Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Increases Stock Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 1,069.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 594,945 shares during the period. Rocket Companies comprises approximately 1.6% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $9,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after buying an additional 61,950 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RKT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.75 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.02.

Rocket Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Rocket Companies stock opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.78. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average is $10.92.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.