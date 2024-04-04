Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Canal Insurance CO

Canal Insurance CO lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 80,800 shares during the quarter. Canal Insurance CO’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 45,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 56,846 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 7,362 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 82,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 25,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Intel by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 37,666 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 18,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.86.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.56. 8,121,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,950,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.20. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $171.49 billion, a PE ratio of 103.87, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

