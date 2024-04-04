Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Lifted by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,059 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,404,715 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $715,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,507,774 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intel by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $40.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.20. The firm has a market cap of $170.52 billion, a PE ratio of 103.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC lowered their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.