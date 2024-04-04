Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Susquehanna in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.86.

Intel Trading Up 0.4 %

Intel stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.51. 5,344,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,940,488. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.28 billion, a PE ratio of 103.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.20. Intel has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

