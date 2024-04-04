Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $69,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,198.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $69,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,198.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $156,059.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,763.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,103 shares of company stock valued at $13,442,786. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.5 %

ICE stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.81 and a 1 year high of $140.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.66.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

