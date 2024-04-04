Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $633.98 and last traded at $631.12. Approximately 299,029 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,238,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $623.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTU
Intuit Price Performance
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Intuit Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit
In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,260 shares of company stock worth $20,667,475. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,101,848,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Intuit by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,654 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 118,345.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intuit by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,852,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
