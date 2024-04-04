Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Acquired by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 525,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,461,000 after buying an additional 26,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,256,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.28. 400,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,223. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $77.17 and a 52-week high of $101.88.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

