Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.08

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.08 and last traded at $50.08, with a volume of 945 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.62.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PXF. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 305.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at $61,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3,568.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

