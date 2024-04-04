Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Stake Reduced by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,924 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,033.4% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 366,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after buying an additional 334,508 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $628,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 107.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 52,568 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PHB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.03. 46,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,020. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $18.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.73.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

