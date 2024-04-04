Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) is Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up about 8.3% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $29,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of QQQM traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $183.42. The company had a trading volume of 766,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,931. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.46. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $127.47 and a 52-week high of $184.88.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.3454 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

