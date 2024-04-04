Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC decreased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 166,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,167 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 8,789.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 148.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,676,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,698,414. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.34. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $12.06.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

