Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,860 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 172,000.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKLN stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $21.16. 3,499,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,986,063. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $21.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.05.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

