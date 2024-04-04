Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Summit Materials (SUM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Summit Materials (NYSE: SUM):

4/2/2024 – Summit Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2024 – Summit Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $46.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2024 – Summit Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $44.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/14/2024 – Summit Materials had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $43.00 to $49.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/14/2024 – Summit Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2024 – Summit Materials is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2024 – Summit Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $43.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2024 – Summit Materials had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2024 – Summit Materials had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

SUM opened at $42.74 on Thursday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $613.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.90 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Summit Materials by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Summit Materials by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Summit Materials by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

