Investors Buy High Volume of UWM Call Options (NYSE:UWMC)

A number of research firms have weighed in on UWMC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of UWM in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UWM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UWM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.59.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UWMC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the second quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UWM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in UWM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 53.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UWM stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,143,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,457. UWM has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of ($114.58) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.14 million. UWM had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 2.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that UWM will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is presently -210.53%.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

