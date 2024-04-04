Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 118,131 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 80% compared to the typical volume of 65,493 put options.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.00. 34,538,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,867,877. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBR. Bank of America lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBR. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,091 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 25,750 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Street Capital LLC boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 26,227 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

