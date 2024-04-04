IOTA Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.01 Billion (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. IOTA has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $16.46 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000456 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002737 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000041 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,210,367,601 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.