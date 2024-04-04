IOTA Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.01 Billion (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. IOTA has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $16.46 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000456 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001335 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001450 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002737 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000041 BTC.
IOTA Profile
IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,210,367,601 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling IOTA
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.