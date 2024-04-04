iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Earns “Mixed” Rating from OTR Global

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “mixed” rating restated by equities research analysts at OTR Global in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
iQIYI Stock Down 0.2 %
IQ stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,278,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,621,727. iQIYI has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $7.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. iQIYI had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that iQIYI will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.
iQIYI Company Profile
iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.
