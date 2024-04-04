iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Earns “Mixed” Rating from OTR Global

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “mixed” rating restated by equities research analysts at OTR Global in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

IQ stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,278,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,621,727. iQIYI has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $7.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. iQIYI had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that iQIYI will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 587,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 262,461 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in iQIYI by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,603,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324,876 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 388,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 149,557 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,082,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after buying an additional 1,564,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 216.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 883,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 604,681 shares during the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

