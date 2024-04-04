iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Shares Sold by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC trimmed its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USHY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000.

Shares of BATS:USHY opened at $36.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.2268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

