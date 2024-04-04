iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.48

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.48 and last traded at $52.43, with a volume of 793862 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.93.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $76.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average is $49.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

