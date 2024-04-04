iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Sets New 12-Month High at $68.29

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $68.29 and last traded at $68.24, with a volume of 101276 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.76.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.20. The stock has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84.
Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXUS. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,853,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,772,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,674,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,569,000 after acquiring an additional 551,195 shares in the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,530,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,252,000 after acquiring an additional 353,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,828,000.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 Most Active Penny Stocks: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Why These Nuclear Stocks Could Beat Solar and Wind Energy Stocks
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Levi Strauss Stock: Trend-Following Signal, Reversal is On
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.