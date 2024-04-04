iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Short Interest Up 6.1% in March

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,340,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the February 29th total of 6,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IXUS opened at $67.76 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $68.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.20.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IXUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,555,000 after acquiring an additional 27,356 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,734,000 after acquiring an additional 10,673 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $338,853,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 41.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.