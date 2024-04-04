iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.0% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 528,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,558,000 after acquiring an additional 9,974 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 370,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,401,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $522.01 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $405.54 and a 1-year high of $527.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $509.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $472.47. The company has a market capitalization of $403.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

