iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,034,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 299,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 58,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 21,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 82,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS FLOT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,344 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day moving average of $50.79.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2559 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.