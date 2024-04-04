iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.91

iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.91 and last traded at $29.91, with a volume of 1204 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.43.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 56.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 981,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,511,000 after buying an additional 98,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 360,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after buying an additional 33,425 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

