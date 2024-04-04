iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.91

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2024

iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTFGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.91 and last traded at $29.91, with a volume of 1204 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.67.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.43.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Equity Factor ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 56.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 981,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,511,000 after buying an additional 98,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 360,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after buying an additional 33,425 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.