iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.17

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.17 and last traded at $33.17, with a volume of 845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.92.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $639.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Get iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,094,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 26,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 319.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 85,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 64,813 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (ISCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of international small-cap firms in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four investment factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.