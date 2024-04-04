iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.74

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.74 and last traded at $53.67, with a volume of 383847 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.28.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
