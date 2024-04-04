iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.59

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.59 and last traded at $38.46, with a volume of 63222 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.20.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Canada ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,000.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

