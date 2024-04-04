iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $106.84. 4,735,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,620,053. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.07.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

