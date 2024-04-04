iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Management Inc

Legacy Wealth Management Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 797,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,077 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 16.6% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Legacy Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.63% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $209,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 169.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $528,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

IWB traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $287.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,352. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.31 and a fifty-two week high of $288.75.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

