iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after buying an additional 42,207,421 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,923,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,672,000 after buying an additional 49,597 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,249,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,529,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,427,000 after buying an additional 301,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,408,000 after buying an additional 200,515 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $287.64. 42,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,491. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $221.31 and a 1 year high of $288.75.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

