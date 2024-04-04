iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 234,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,084 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $38,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after buying an additional 222,556,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,656,795,000 after purchasing an additional 276,413 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,735,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,326,185,000 after purchasing an additional 77,652 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,824,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,408,000 after acquiring an additional 117,900 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IWD opened at $178.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.72. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $179.56. The firm has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

