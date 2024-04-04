iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,508,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 523,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned 0.47% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $302,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.11 on Thursday, hitting $207.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,113,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,398,680. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.88 and a 200 day moving average of $189.09. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

