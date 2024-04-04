iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Management Inc

Legacy Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,470,187,000 after buying an additional 5,063,767 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,206,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,980,548,000 after buying an additional 1,115,400 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,445,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,971,000 after acquiring an additional 33,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,106,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,256,090,000 after acquiring an additional 164,788 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $207.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,574,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,398,680. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.09.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.