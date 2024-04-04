iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,418,726 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,243,914 shares.The stock last traded at $82.60 and had previously closed at $83.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.00.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

