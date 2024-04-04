iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after buying an additional 30,826,910 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $394,425,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $263,002,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12,660.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,053,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,184 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,947 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $82.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,684,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,505. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $84.33. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

