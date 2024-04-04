iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 69.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,553 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Callan Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 122,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,842,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,448,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $124.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.02. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $125.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

