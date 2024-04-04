iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWY. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 59,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,081,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

NYSEARCA IWY traded up $2.04 on Thursday, hitting $196.14. 143,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,931. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $136.24 and a twelve month high of $197.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.92 and a 200 day moving average of $174.57.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

