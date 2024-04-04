iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,141,194 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 2,256,902 shares.The stock last traded at $110.08 and had previously closed at $110.07.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.28.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.4819 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%.
About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
