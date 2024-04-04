iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,141,194 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 2,256,902 shares.The stock last traded at $110.08 and had previously closed at $110.07.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.28.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.4819 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

