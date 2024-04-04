iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 80.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804,458 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Estate Counselors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $21,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.3% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 354,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,118,000 after purchasing an additional 243,084 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 81,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,789,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHV stock opened at $110.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4819 per share. This represents a $5.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.