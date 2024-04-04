iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 222,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,230 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $16,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $84.32 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $63.10 and a one year high of $85.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.43. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

