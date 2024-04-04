iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 51,704 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 119,122 shares.The stock last traded at $127.93 and had previously closed at $129.82.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.10 and its 200-day moving average is $118.25.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2191 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $21,137,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

