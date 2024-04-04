iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,515,000 after acquiring an additional 42,367 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 319.9% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 11,477 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $57.17 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $59.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

