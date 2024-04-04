iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors lowered its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,439,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321,439 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 13.9% of Nationwide Fund Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned 0.51% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $125,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS GOVT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.49. 5,962,315 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day moving average is $22.48.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.0583 dividend. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.