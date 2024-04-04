IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 893,300 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the February 29th total of 845,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

IsoEnergy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ISENF opened at $3.04 on Thursday. IsoEnergy has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $4.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.99.

IsoEnergy Company Profile

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

