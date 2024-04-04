Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,021,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,824,000 after purchasing an additional 139,902 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,253,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,701 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,955,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,812,000 after acquiring an additional 20,958 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 888,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,919,000 after buying an additional 255,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 722.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 639,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,292,000 after purchasing an additional 561,330 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VNLA stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.34. 239,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,374. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.60 and a 12 month high of $48.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.21.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.1988 dividend. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

