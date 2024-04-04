Jefferies Financial Group Increases Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $585.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $550.00 to $585.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.44% from the company’s current price.

META has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, March 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $609.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.38.

NASDAQ META opened at $506.74 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $207.13 and a 12 month high of $523.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $475.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total transaction of $283,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,906,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $6,188,498.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $283,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,906,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,535,345 shares of company stock worth $719,043,348 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001,647 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

