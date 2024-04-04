Jefferies Financial Group Raises Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $205.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TGT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Target from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $180.12.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $175.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14. Target has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Target will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arden Trust Co increased its position in Target by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,486 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,870 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $1,722,000. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $982,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

